India Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record August High; Dispatches Reach Around 4.5 Lakh Units Ahead Of Festive Season | File Pic

New Delhi, Sep 1: Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers in India are estimated to have reached a record high for August at around 4.5 lakh units, as leading carmakers reported strong double-digit growth ahead of the crucial festive season.

The estimated volume is only around 1.7 per cent lower than the record 4,57,810 units dispatched in July, indicating sustained momentum in the automobile market. The nearly 40 per cent year-on-year growth, however, comes against a weak base, with passenger vehicle wholesales having declined 8.8 per cent to 3,21,840 units in August 2025.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers had attributed last year's decline largely to manufacturers recalibrating dispatches after retail demand was affected by uncertainty over the government's proposed GST rate rationalisation. The revised GST rates were subsequently approved in early September and came into effect from September 22.

Record dispatches ahead of festive season

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, estimates industry wholesales for August 2026 at around 4.5 lakh units, with a variation of 2,000-3,000 units. Official industry data from SIAM is expected to be released later this month.

The strong performance was visible across the country's major automobile manufacturers. Tata Motors recorded a 59 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic passenger vehicle wholesales to 65,253 units, while Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic SUV sales jumped 50 per cent to 59,257 units from 39,399 units a year earlier.

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Major carmakers report growth

Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches increased 35 per cent to 1,76,971 units, while Hyundai Motor India's sales rose 23.6 per cent to 54,396 units, its highest-ever August sales. Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said domestic sales had grown 12.6 per cent year-on-year during April-August.

Together, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai dispatched around 3,55,900 vehicles to dealers, accounting for nearly 79 per cent of the estimated passenger vehicle market in August.

New launches boost demand

The recently launched Brezza has received more than 55,000 bookings in around 35 days, while Maruti's retail sales in Kerala during the Onam period increased 61 per cent, according to the company.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)