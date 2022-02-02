India on track to achieve $400 bn exports, negotiating FTAs with countries: Goyal

India is on track to achieve the US$400-billion export target in the current fiscal and is negotiating trade agreements with countries like the UAE, according to the EU and Canada, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal added that the prices of most of the commodities, including petroleum products, are prevailing high and because of this there is a stress on all sectors.

However, international prices of finished products have commensurately increased and hence the exports of these products have not faced detriments.

''For 10th month in a row, April 2021 to January 2022, India has posted over US$ 30 billion of exports. It is a record, we have already crossed US$334 billion of exports which is more than the highest ever that India has done in full 12 months period,'' Goyal said.

The minister said that the government is working to negotiate free trade agreements (FTA) or comprehensive economic partnership so that Indian exporters too get similar price advantage benefits.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:00 PM IST