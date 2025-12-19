 India-Oman CEPA More Strategic Pact Than Trade Breakthrough: GTRI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-Oman CEPA More Strategic Pact Than Trade Breakthrough: GTRI

India-Oman CEPA More Strategic Pact Than Trade Breakthrough: GTRI

India’s CEPA with Oman is a strategic consolidation rather than a trade breakthrough, says GTRI. With bilateral trade at USD 10.5 billion, the pact secures market access, professional mobility, and influence in a key maritime and energy corridor. It boosts Indian competitiveness while strengthening energy, logistics, and regional connectivity ties with Oman’s expanding Gulf-facing economic role.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 07:45 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The trade deal with Oman is more a strategic consolidation for India than a major trade breakthrough, as it seeks to lock in market access, professional mobility and New Delhi's influence in a critical maritime and energy corridor, think tank GTRI said. It said that given the small size of bilateral trade (USD 10.5 billion), its real value goes beyond tariffs, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

The deal strengthens India's economic and geopolitical presence at the mouth of the Gulf, deepens domestic firms' role in Omani logistics and supply chains, and supports India's wider strategy on energy, services and regional connectivity, it added. "The agreement is therefore less a trade breakthrough than a strategic consolidation - locking in market access, mobility and influence in a critical maritime and energy corridor," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Read Also
'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...
article-image

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) is India's sixth free-trade agreement in the past five years, following deals with Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the EFTA bloc and the UK. Indian shipments to Oman totalled about USD 4.1 billion in fiscal 2025, led by refined petroleum products such as naphtha and petrol, along with calcined alumina, machinery, aircraft, rice, iron and steel products, consumer goods and ceramics.

While more than 80 per cent of Indian goods already enter Oman at an average tariff of around 5 per cent, duties on some items run as high as 100 per cent. "Their elimination under the CEPA is expected to improve price competitiveness for Indian exporters, though growth prospects are tempered by the size of Oman's domestic market," he said. He added that Oman's gains are concentrated in energy and industrial inputs.

FPJ Shorts
Comptroller & Auditor General Flags Gaps In CBIC Oversight, Crippling GST Audits
Comptroller & Auditor General Flags Gaps In CBIC Oversight, Crippling GST Audits
CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit
CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit
Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger Corridor
Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger Corridor
Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash
Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash

India imported roughly USD 6.6 billion of goods from Oman in fiscal 2025, dominated by crude oil, liquefied natural gas and fertilizers, alongside chemical inputs such as methanol and ammonia. The agreement also includes services commitments, with Oman opening sectors such as IT, business and professional services, education, health care and research. It eases temporary entry for Indian professionals and streamlines regulatory approvals for pharmaceuticals, potentially lowering costs for Indian firms.

"With over 6,000 India-Oman joint ventures and Indian investments of more than USD 7.5 billion-mainly in the Sohar and Salalah free zones, the CEPA is as much a strategic pact as a trade deal," Srivastava said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Comptroller & Auditor General Flags Gaps In CBIC Oversight, Crippling GST Audits

Comptroller & Auditor General Flags Gaps In CBIC Oversight, Crippling GST Audits

CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit

CAG Slams SAIL: Delays, Inefficiencies, & ₹16,000 Crore Performance Hit

Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger...

Madhya Pradesh Pouring ₹36,483 Crore For Mega Road Blitz With 6 Expressways & India's First Tiger...

NTPC Targets 244 GW Capacity By 2037, Plans ₹7 Lakh Crore Capex

NTPC Targets 244 GW Capacity By 2037, Plans ₹7 Lakh Crore Capex

Shriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale

Shriram Finance Board To Consider Capital Raising Via Stake Sale