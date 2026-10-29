India Needs $220 Billion Renewable Energy Investment By 2030: MNRE Secretary

India will require approximately $220 billion in renewable energy investment by 2030 to expand clean energy capacity, manufacturing, transmission infrastructure and green hydrogen production.

As per a report by Business Standard, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the government was preparing a roadmap to mobilise the required funds over the next four to four-and-a-half years.

Sarangi said financiers, developers and manufacturers would discuss investment strategies during the event.

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Solar, Wind And Transmission To Drive Investment

MNRE Joint Secretary JVN Subramanyam outlined the proposed investment requirements across renewable energy segments.

Solar power would require $70 billion, energy storage $20 billion and wind power $25-30 billion.

Manufacturing would need $15-20 billion, while green hydrogen development would require $20-25 billion.

Transmission infrastructure accounts for $40-45 billion, followed by bioenergy at $3-5 billion and hydropower at $12-15 billion.

Citing a recent study, Sarangi said the renewable energy sector attracted approximately $64 billion between July 2024 and June 2026.

Of this, $6.2 billion came through foreign direct investment (FDI), with the remainder sourced domestically.

Government expenditure supporting renewable energy during the period totalled approximately $6 billion.

The ministry is also developing a framework for allocating geothermal exploration rights, similar to petroleum exploration arrangements.

Sarangi indicated that the framework could be ready within one or two months.

The ministry will organise an International Conference on Green Hydrogen alongside the renewable energy summit, featuring offtake agreements.

Sarangi said Indian developers had secured green hydrogen and derivative export orders totalling approximately 5.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum, including 4.5 lakh in 2026.

He identified steel manufacturing, transportation and agriculture as promising areas for green ammonia applications.

An agricultural experiment covering 10,000 acres across six states and 10 crops is testing direct ammonia injection into soil instead of urea spraying.

According to Sarangi, the approach could improve efficiency while reducing costs and nutrient losses.

He also identified the European Union, Japan and Korea as potential markets for green ammonia and green methanol.