India May Need Up To 150 GW Additional Coal Power Capacity By 2035: Central Electricity Authority Chief

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India may need to expand its coal-fired electricity generation capacity substantially beyond earlier projections as rising power consumption puts increasing pressure on the country's energy infrastructure.

Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said on Tuesday that additional coal capacity requirements could rise to between 105 GW and 150 GW, compared with the previously planned 97 GW.

India currently has approximately 230 GW of coal-fired generation capacity. Earlier projections envisaged expanding this to 307 GW by 2035.

Speaking at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event, Prasad emphasised the importance of dependable electricity generation to meet growing demand.

Electricity Demand Rising

Prasad said daily peak electricity demand has been approximately 45 GW to 50 GW higher than a year earlier.

Weaker monsoon rainfall has reduced hydropower availability, increasing dependence on thermal power stations to maintain electricity supplies.

Government data showed that India's electricity shortages reached 560 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in September, their highest level since August 2023.

Coal-fired electricity generation increased 13.3% year-on-year during September as thermal plants responded to stronger consumption.

Meanwhile, hydropower generation declined 20% compared with the corresponding period last year.

The developments have highlighted the challenges of balancing rising electricity requirements with the country's transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Prasad indicated that reliable conventional generation would remain necessary as India expands its power infrastructure.

RE Expansion To Continue

Despite the potential increase in coal-fired generation capacity, Prasad maintained that India was not reducing its focus on renewable energy.

The country added approximately 50 GW of renewable energy capacity last year and expects annual additions to remain above that level.

However, he stressed that renewable installations alone would not guarantee uninterrupted electricity supplies.

Other technologies, including nuclear power and pumped-storage hydropower, would also be necessary to support grid stability.

These resources could complement renewable generation by providing dependable electricity when solar and wind output fluctuates.

Prasad's remarks indicate that India's future power strategy will require simultaneous investment in conventional generation, renewable energy and supporting infrastructure.

The challenge will be ensuring adequate electricity availability while accommodating sustained growth in demand.