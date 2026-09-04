India Leads Global Unpaid Work Hours Ranking: ADP Report

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India has recorded the highest percentage of employees working extended unpaid hours among 36 global markets surveyed in ADP Research’s People at Work 2026 report. The study, conducted in 2025, covered over 39,000 adult workers worldwide.

The report found that 24% of Indian employees work 16 or more unpaid hours every week. Another 40% reported working between six and 15 unpaid hours, meaning nearly 64% of surveyed Indian workers spend at least six additional hours weekly on work without compensation.

Globally, unpaid work hours remain lower. Around 62% of workers reported up to five unpaid hours per week, while 26% worked between six and 15 hours. Only 12% said they worked 16 hours or more without pay.

India records highest unpaid work burden

Among all countries surveyed, India reported the highest share of workers working 16 or more unpaid hours. Turkey followed with 23%, while Austria and the US recorded 21% and 20% respectively.

In contrast, countries such as the Czech Republic, China, Taiwan and Japan reported significantly lower levels of extended unpaid work, with only 4% to 6% of employees working 16 or more additional hours weekly.

The report defines unpaid work as time spent on professional tasks beyond paid working hours, including working through breaks or staying late to complete assignments.

Senior employees face greater pressure

The study highlighted that workplace hierarchy plays a major role in determining unpaid work patterns. Senior employees and managers were more likely to report spending extra unpaid hours on their jobs.

Around half of upper managers and senior leaders said they worked at least six unpaid hours a week, while 20% reported working 16 or more unpaid hours. Among individual contributors, only 9% reported such high levels of unpaid work.

Remote employees also showed a slightly higher tendency to work longer unpaid hours, with 13% reporting 16 or more unpaid hours compared with 12% among hybrid and office-based workers.

ADP noted that longer unpaid hours do not always translate into higher productivity. Employees working excessive unpaid hours were more likely to experience stress and lower workplace satisfaction.