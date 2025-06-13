 India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
AI Trends Report by Mary Meeker reveals that India now accounts for 13.5 percent of global ChatGPT users, the largest in the world. The second on the list is US with 8.9 percent user base.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
ChatGPT Love | Canva

India is the largest user of ChatGPT in the world. The AI Trends Report by Mary Meeker reveals that India has surpassed US in the monthly active user base and is now the largest consumer of the ChatGPT platform, owned by OpenAI. The report suggests that India now accounts for 13.5 percent of global ChatGPT users, the largest in the world. The second on the list is US with 8.9 percent user base and Indonesia accounting for 5.7 percent user base.

Meeker’s latest report reflects the interest and revolutionary adoption of AI in the Indian market. While it ranks top on ChatGPT, it hold the third position in global usage for DeepSeek mobile app, holding a share of 6.9 percent of global monthly active users. China users are more interested in the DeepSeek app than anywhere else in the world with 33.9 percent global monthly active users. This is followed by Russia at 9.2 percent global monthly active users.   

Because of the AI revolution in India, OpenAI is reported to be exploring data center options and local residency in the country.  At a recent press conference, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav also announced that India is building its own AI model to compete with US and China. This model is said to be ready within a year and will not only be secure but cost effective as well.

Other key takeaways from the Meeker report are that AI is being adopted faster than any other tech wave in history. It is being adopted faster than early Internet as well. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, defeating the growth rate of TikTok, Instagram, and Netflix. In April 2025, ChatGPT accounted for 800 million weekly users and was handling over 365 billion searches annually. The report claims that ChatGPT is the fastest-growing tech in history. It achieved milestones in two years what took Google more than a decade.

