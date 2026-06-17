India Launches UPI At Galeries Lafayette In France

India has officially launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the iconic Galeries Lafayette department store in Nice, France, marking another milestone in the global expansion of the country’s digital payments system.

The launch was announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who said the move would further strengthen economic and technological ties between India and France.

He described it as a reflection of the growing depth and ambition of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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This is not the first international rollout of UPI in France. In 2024, the digital payments platform was launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, highlighting India’s efforts to expand its fintech ecosystem globally.

Goyal expressed delight at introducing UPI at Galeries Lafayette Nice Massena, calling it one of France’s premier retail destinations. He said the initiative demonstrates India’s ability to provide trusted, seamless, and interoperable digital payment solutions at scale.

The project has been implemented in collaboration with Lyra Collect and NIPL, supporting cross-border digital transactions.

Galeries Lafayette Nice Massena is part of the well-known French retail chain and is located in the heart of Nice near Place Massena, one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.

The store hosts more than 600 brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories, making it a major shopping destination for international visitors.

UPI’s global footprint continues to expand steadily. The payment system is now accepted in nine countries: Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia.

This allows Indian travellers to make quick and seamless payments abroad using familiar mobile payment platforms.

The expansion of UPI is seen as a key component of India’s digital diplomacy strategy, enabling greater financial connectivity and improving convenience for users while promoting India’s fintech leadership on the global stage.