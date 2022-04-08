India Inc welcomes RBI MPC decision to keep interest rate unchanged, retain accommodative stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance despite rising inflation.

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

MPC has decided to keep the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 percent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review. Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 percent interest for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

This is the first MPC meeting of the current financial year.

India Inc responded favourably to the RBI announcement. The PHD Chamber welcomed the status quo by the Reserve Bank of India's MPC. The accommodative stance by the RBI is in line with the PHD Chamber’s expectations to strengthen and support the business and consumer sentiments as well as the economic recovery, said Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India

The accommodative stance and unchanged benchmark lending rates reflect the RBI’s confidence in strong fundamentals of the Indian economy. However, the governor has indicated towards a withdrawal of accommodation in future to keep inflation within the tolerance levels. Furthermore, the real GDP growth rate for FY23 has been projected at 7.2 percent.

On the real estate front, recent clarity with respect to FDI permissibility in rent or income on lease of a property, not amounting to transfer, was encouraging for institutional investors especially in the commercial office segment. Meanwhile, as employees of India Inc. return to working physically from offices in increasing numbers, H1 2022 is expected to witness significant traction in leasing activity across major cities of the country.

D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP.

RBI’s accommodative stance is a welcome move to revive and sustain growth. While the Indian economy is steadily reviving from pandemic led contraction, recent geo-political tensions has led to increase in price of the several commodities such as oil and natural gas, wheat and corn, edible oil, fertilizer, milk, chicken, poultry. The ongoing conflicts has brought in risk of slow growth and higher inflation. Given the scenario of increasing food and crude oil prices, we may see prolonged supply disruptions which will further harden food prices globally. Sharp increase in international prices implies increase in rates across manufacturing, agriculture and services.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India

This is an assertive move despite domestic inflationary pressures and an uncertain global geopolitical environment. With an objective to manage liquidity, RBI has kept the reverse repo rate unchanged by 3.35 percent. Real Estate being one of the rate sensitive sectors, welcomes the status quo. We expect demand side buoyancy to remain on the back of continuing lower housing loan rate.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Vice President and head of Research, ShareIndia

RBI monetary policy has fallen much within the expectations of a dovish stance in view of the current crisis and maintains it’s pro-growth outlook. The geopolitical scenario on the global front and soaring inflation have led the RBI to lower its growth forecast to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent and an increase in the inflation forecast for the current FY. However, the strong Indian forex reserves and a stable financial sector is providing some relief to the dismay. The unchanged repo rate will provide more elbow room to the homebuyers and helps in the revival of the realty sector. To curb the uncontrollable inflation, RBI has increased the reverse repo rate and sharp increase in the inflation projection has hinted towards a possible tightening in the near future.

Garima Kapoor, Economist, Elara Capital

Amid increased uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation and growth owing to Russian-Ukraine crisis, the MPC today decided to stay course on its pro-growth stance even as evolving global dynamics compelled an upward revision to its inflation projection and a return to pre-pandemic policy rate corridor. With recovery in Indian economy still at a nascent stage and risks to growth enhanced despite elevated inflation, we expect MPC to move to a neutral stance in August policy and anticipate a repo rate hike in H2FY23. Amid inability to explicitly support the government borrowing program, the RBI enhanced HTM limit by 100 bps, which could calm the bond markets despite a sharp increase in inflation forecast.

Harresh Mehta, Rohan Lifescapes

The recently announced monetary policy is highly commendable when it comes to providing support to India’s GDP growth. RBI’s move to keep the repo rate unchanged and hike reverse repo rate by 40 bps contain inflation and maintain liquidity will help in keeping the sentiment optimistic which is very much needed in order to promote the growth of the housing market in India. With the current geopolitical crisis, the sector is facing the brunt and with such decisions it will boost the growth of the sector in a positive way.

Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd

Today's announcement by the Reserve Bank of India to rationalize the risk weightage on housing loans and link them to loan-to-value (LTV) ratios till March 2023, will boost the nation’s real estate sector. This announcement will encourage banks to continue lending more to individual homebuyers without feeling the stress on their balance sheets. It will effectively result in higher credit flow to the housing sector and eventually make the residential segment a lucrative investment for aspirational homebuyers.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda

The credit policy has surprised the markets with aggressive changes in projections for both GDP and inflation. For GDP growth it is 7.2 percent (Bank of Baroda: 7.4-7.5 percent) while inflation has been increased to 5.7 percent (Bank of Baroda: 5.5-6 percent). There is a clear hint that the accommodative stance though retained will change as there will be a gradual withdrawal of liquidity keeping in mind the trends in inflation. The interesting introduction of the SDF notwithstanding the high level of bonds held by RBI does indicate that the overnight reverse repo would no longer be attractive as the SDF gives higher return. These are clear indications of the repo rate being increased during the course of the year and we do expect at least 50 bps increase this year. The markets have already reacted with the 10-year bond going up past 7 percent and we expect the rate to go up to 7.25 percent this year.

Manoj Trivedi, Co-Founder, Jama Wealth, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor.

The monetary policy is largely on expected lines. All key rates remain unchanged and the stance continues to be accommodative, although interest rates might edge up towards the later part of the year. RBI is being cautiously optimistic while remaining cognizant of the challenges ahead. LAC is a positive in the long run, as liquidity will be dynamically managed. There is no attempt to aggressively contain inflation now at the cost of growth. The growth estimate is conservative. RBI is not only sensitive to market needs but has been explicitly committed to do what it takes to support the Indian economy, without caring for "rule books"

On stock markets, we believe the impact of today’s announcement will be at best for one or two days. Markets will continue to anticipate and react to changes on a daily basis. We continue to be bullish on the Indian stock markets over the long-term.

Rajesh Bhatia, MD & CIO, ITI Long-Short Equity Fund

Monetary policy outcome was largely in line with our expectations. RBI highlighted emerging downside risks to growth while also pointing to upside pressure on inflation trajectory. We had anticipated a possible tinkering in the reverse repo rate, which has now been rendered defunct with the introduction of the new Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate as the floor for the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) corridor. Going forward, we expect that the growth risks would offset inflation concerns for coming months with the first rate increase possibly in Q3. Adverse oil price movements form key risk to our view

Rajni Thakur, Chief Economist, RBL Bank

RBI continues on its exemplary act of balancing the contrasting pulls of its key objectives viz; price stability, growth support and easy financial conditions. While the key policy rates remain unchanged, restoration of LAF corridor to 25 bps below and above Repo rate, has effectively pushed up the short term rates by 40-50 bps. Similarly, while the monetary policy stance continues to be ‘accommodative’, the accompanying statement mentions its focus on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to match up with rising price pressures. Combined with substantial upwards revision of inflation forecasts for the current fiscal year to 5.7 percent, RBI has, to a large extent, re-aligned its policy to evolving market conditions and also signalled rate hikes over the year. Given the current macro dynamics, MPC announcements were a tight rope walk that has delivered on re-calibrating growth-inflation projections, signalling impeding hikes and still buying time to hike lending rates. With multiple risks on both inflation and growth trajectory in the current fiscal year, we expect two reluctant rate hikes, most likely starting in second quarter. Combined with gradual and calibrated liquidity withdrawal, we nevertheless, expect financing conditions to still remain easy over the full year, to support economic activities.

Rajiv Shastri, Director and CEO, NJ AMC

As expected, the RBI has kept policy rates unchanged and the policy stance remains accommodative as well. This reflects the reality that inflation is driven by the supply side which monetary policy cannot address directly. Monetary tightening in this environment can cause a recession and we're happy that the RBI stood it's ground despite widespread pressure to act.

Ramani Sastri - Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd

RBI's decision to keep policy rates unchanged will continue to improve sentiments in the real estate sector and signals the government’s focus on driving consumption. This will also provide the required fuel for the growth of the economy along with the real estate sector, which is allied with several other industries. For home buyers, this decision will help reinstate confidence and further access to affordable home loans and help foster housing demand. The low interest rates have been a crucial factor in the revival of the demand in the real estate sector in recent times and hence upsetting the current momentum would have been highly detrimental to the overall economic recovery. Over the last few quarters, there has been a fundamental change in buyers’ expectations and attitude towards homeownership, which has resulted in the residential real estate sector perform exceedingly well across all segments. It is imperative for the government to pay special attention to the real estate sector and have provisions for its well-being in the near future.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers

RBI continues to keep the repo rate unchanged for the 11th time in a row, at 4 percent, keeping an ‘accommodative’ stance during its first monetary policy meeting for FY 2022-23. This will greatly help the economy recover to pre-COVID-19 levels at a time when the economy is steadily gaining ground. The geopolitical scenario at the global front and other challenges have led the RBI to lower its growth forecast to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent for FY2022-23. However, the Indian economy appears to be well placed to withstand the shock supported by its forex reserves and stable financial sector. From a real estate perspective, the unchanged repo rate will continue to provide elbowroom to homebuyers, since home loan rates are at a record low. The housing sector saw a revival in 2021 and the continued low home loan rates can further propel homebuyers’ sentiments. The RBI hiked its reverse repo rate, which was expected due to inflationary tendencies seen in the economy.

Ram Raheja, Director, S Raheja Realty

RBI’s move to keep repo rate unchanged and hike reverse repo rate by 40 bps contain inflation and maintain liquidity will help in keeping the sentiment optimistic. For the real estate sector, the pandemic followed by the current global political crisis is a silver lining. Being a tangible asset and safe haven investment, people will continue to divert their funds to real estate. Residential real estate will witness a further impetus due to overall uncertainty leading people to return to focus on basic requirements like spacious living spaces. Investors will be closely watching the geopolitical conditions to further estimate growth and evaluate investment avenues.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities

RBI monetary policy is as expected, with the accommodative stance remaining in place. However, the reverse repo rate has been raised, sucking liquidity from the market, but the outlook remains positive because the accommodative stance remains in place.

Ridhima kansal, Director, Rosemoore

The step by RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged is a prudent initiative, as it will enable banks to continue offering credit at low rates, thereby helping retail consumption. With receding cases, expansive vaccination drives, and a healthy economic outlook, India’s retail sector looks upbeat in FY 23. Meanwhile, the government should try to control inflation, because if not rein, it can soften demand.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, TRUST Mutual Fund

In response to complex market conditions, RBI/MPC has come out with a fairly complex monetary policy. The stance remains accommodative, but less accommodative than before, however the effective rates have been hiked by 25-40 bps. Markets still to settle down from the subtle changes of the complex policy has reacted negatively, with the 10 year yields crossing the 7 percent mark, jumping 10-12 bps. The humongous borrowing programme starting today is likely to help the yield curve shift upwards. Inflation projections one year forward have been increased from 4.5 percent to 5.7 percent. This will encourage the long bond yields move substantially higher from here. Bank loans linked to repo rates may not get repriced upwards, but the cost of the funds will definitely go up. Over all, a complex policy with a simple message of higher rates.

Shrey Aeren, MD & Country Head, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda, India

The stable repo rate is a welcoming step, as it is expected that the economic growth will be led by urban capacity building, infrastructure upgrades, multimodal logistics parks, affordable housing, and SEZ policy. The continuation of this interest rate has supported the overall real estate scenario, even though now the projected inflation rate for the economy is now increased to 5.7 percent in 2022-2023.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

Despite the disruptions from geo- political challenges as well as inflationary pressures, the RBI recognises the need to maintain economic growth momentum. We welcome the RBI’s continued accommodative stance and status quo on REPO rate. For the real estate sector, low interest rates for a long period of time has served as a key catalyst for the resurgence of demand. The status quo on REPO rates will help maintain the current demand levels as interest rate for both homebuyers and developers are likely to be maintained by financial institutions.

Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Bandhan Bank

The RBI has been bold and upfront in recognizing the risks to growth and inflation in FY23. The GDP growth projection for FY23 has been reduced by 60 bps and inflation estimate has been raised by a sharp 120 bps. It is important to note that monetary policy typically takes effect with a lag. As per the RBI’s latest projection, inflation is estimated to average at around 5.25 percent in H2FY23, as against the earlier expectation of around 4 percent. While this doesn’t call for a kneejerk reaction at the moment, if the inflation projection for H2FY23 needs to be revised upwards, rather than downwards, going forward, it might lead the central bank to raise the repo rate earlier than what was earlier expected.

While the reverserepo rate was left unchanged today, introduction of SDF at a rate at 3.75%, effectively moves the floor of the LAF corridor higher. However, this shouldn’t lead to any fresh immediate upward pressure on near term rates as the latter already settled above the SDF rate as the RBI focused more on VRRR in recent months. Also, this move may not trigger any major surprise as the possibility of restoring the usual width of the LAF corridor had been well telegraphed by the central bank.

Subhash Goel, chairman & MD, Goel Ganga Developments

RBI’s effort to keep the repo rate unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance is a welcoming step. This will continue to keep the home loan rates in the lower band, thereby fostering growth and pushing the market in a positive direction. Lowered home loan rates will also help renewed investor interest in the sector, as real estate is a prudent option for risk-averse investors. Meanwhile, the governing agencies should try to control inflation, otherwise, raw material prices will jump upwards and affect the industry.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities

The policy decisions are in line with our expectation on repo rate and stance. The rate corridor has now effectively reduced to 25 bps compared to 65 bps earlier. The SDF window will become the new floor at 3.75% even as reverse repo rate is at 3.35 percent. The policy has decidedly shifted away from being dovish. RBI’s concern on inflation has increased significantly especially with the FY2023 average inflation estimate revised up to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent. The concern on growth is relatively lower in this policy even as FY2023 GDP growth estimate has been lowered to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent. Commitment has also been made to start withdrawal of liquidity from FY2023 and over the next few years. This policy strengthens our view that the first repo rate hike will be in the August policy. We expect the stance to be changed to “neutral” from “accommodative” in the June policy.”

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities

In the first monetary policy for the financial year 2023, the RBI has kept key policy rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance to revive growth. Despite a strong economic recovery and a less disruptive Omicron wave, the geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, commodity inflation, and oil prices sky-rocketing, RBI revised its inflation estimates for FY23 upwards to 5.7% from 4.5% earlier. GDP growth is likely to be impacted and expected at 7.2 percent for FY23 (vs 7.8 percent earlier).

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:41 PM IST