India Inc staring at 'integrity crisis', top management ought to act: Survey

India Inc is staring at an ''integrity crisis'' in the second year of the pandemic, according to global survey conducted by the consultancy firm EY.

The global survey conducted by the consultancy firm EY, saw executives from 100 companies, including chief executives, board members and also mid-management personnel participate.

The survey found concerning details like 59 per cent of the respondents feeling there are executives who would not mind compromising on integrity for short-term gains.

"Over half of the Indian participants in the survey stated that they did not report a misconduct, which is much higher than the 30 per cent average globally," the survey said.

''It is very important for organisations to guard against risks and the tone has to be set from the top,'' said Arpinder Singh, the India leader for the firm's forensic and integrity services vertical.

The survey further said that nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said the pandemic and the ensuing changes in the business environment have made it difficult for businesses to conduct themselves with integrity.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:56 PM IST