India Inc grieves passing away of Rahul Bajaj; says corporate India has lost its 'greatest visionary'

India Inc on Saturday expressed grief on passing away of industrialist Rahul Bajaj. The renowned industrialist passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

He was a former Rajya Sabha member and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.



Bajaj had taken charge of the Bajaj Group in 1965 and during his captaincy, the group soared to one of the biggest in the sub-continent.



He is credited with the ubiquitous two wheeler in Bajaj Auto and the cult campaign of Hamara Bajaj-Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer'.

Terrible loss to corporate world: Gautam Hari Singhania

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Limited said:

The passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, the patriarch of the Bajaj Group, one of the largest diversified groups of India, is a terrible loss to the corporate world. The doyen of the Indian business world will be missed for his intellectual honesty and straightforwardness. His contribution to the auto industry and steering the group during the license raj days will always be remembered. In immeasurable manner he has contributed to the growth of Maharashtra and the country. On behalf of the Raymond Group I offer my sincere condolences to the Bajaj family.

Rahul Bajaj's contribution to India unparalleled: Tulsi Tanti

Tulsi Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Suzlon Group said:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rahul Bajaj. He was an icon that kept the flag of Indian Inc. flying high at all times. His contribution to India is unparalleled. His efforts to promoted local manufacturing has helped build the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat since decades. For me this is a personal loss since he was one of our oldest customers who demonstrated faith in wind energy and Suzlon since its early times. At the very onset of my journey he put his faith in me which I will never forget. Bajaj will be an inspiration for generations to come. His absence and the void created thereof will be difficult to fill for a long time. My prayers are with the family.



Indian industry, CII lost one of their greatest, tallest visionary leaders: CII President TV Narendran

Rahul Bajaj was a towering leader for Indian industry and his sad demise leaves a huge void in our business ecosystem and India has lost one of its tallest leaders in industry. His ideas and philosophies shaped the contours of Indian businesses especially for the past four decades . Always an indomitable leader, he remained a steadfast mentor for the industry through the time of profound changes in the global and Indian economy, speaking for the highest standards of corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. Under his stewardship, the first codification of corporate governance norms in the country happened way back in 1998, well before any regulation or law came into being in this important space” said Mr Narendran.

He spoke for globalization and was a strong and influential proponent for connecting Indian businesses globally. The initiatives he took to take his company global were an inspiration for all entrepreneurs and he built the India brand in his own way. His demise is a deep loss to Indian industry as he was our mentor, guide and lodestone in doing business. I am sure that the ideas that he propounded for good corporate citizenship will stand as a role model and paradigm for industry to continue to follow in his steps.

Father figure to us all: CII

"He has been like a father figure to all of us at CII. Not only guided us on all matters but well protected us on so many issues. His leadership was available for just everything for us. His advise on all critical matters was always available and helped us take the most important decisions at the institution," said Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII.



"For him it was always the country first - a principle we applied to all our policy advocacy. He was the only person to be CII's President for two terms in 1979/80 and in 1999/2000. His mentorship would be deeply missed by all at the Industry and CII."



Bajaj is credited with building the industry lobby, CII of which he was President for two terms.



Champioined cause of India Inc: Assocham

Another industry body, Assocham expressed "heart-felt condolences on passing away of Rahul Bajaj".



"He championed the cause of India Inc within and outside the country. Great and inspirational leader," said Secretary General Assocham, Deepak Sood.



Irreparable loss: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations President Vinkesh Gulati said: "We at FADA are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd. The sudden demise of Rahulji is shocking and also an irreparable loss not only for the Automobile Industry but also for the entire Nation."



"Rahulji was always warm towards FADA and any dealer issues which we brought to his notice. When India started opening up its economy, Rahulji made Bajaj a shining star in India's growth story."





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:44 PM IST