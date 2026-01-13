 India In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For 2026

India In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For 2026

HSBC Global Investment Research described India as in a Goldilocks phase with high growth and low inflation, forecasting CPI just below 4% in 2026. Economists recommend a near-neutral policy—tight fiscal stance combined with continued monetary easing—to support all asset classes. This could boost equities via reforms and nominal GDP, attract foreign inflows through bond-index inclusion.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India appears to be in a Goldilocks phase of high growth and low inflation, a report said on Tuesday, with economists urging a shift towards a near‑neutral policy. The report from HSBC Global Investment Research said that a near‑neutral policy, combining fiscal restraint with continued monetary ease, would best support markets and the broader economy in 2026.

"A combination of tight fiscal and easy monetary policy which creates a better economic balance should be positive for all asset classes," it said. The research firm, however cautioned that underlying weaknesses such as insufficient corporate investment and foreign inflows must be carefully addressed. Bond markets have already priced higher state borrowing for early 2026, and that RBI bond purchases, fiscal prudence in the budget and potential global bond‑index inclusion could attract foreign inflows, the report said.

Read Also
Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore...
article-image

The report further stated that equities may gain from recent reform momentum, rising nominal GDP and more reasonable valuations, and cautioned that durable gains require structural reforms to boost corporate capex and foreign investment. Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist and Strategist, argued that the research firm's estimate suggests inflation will remain just under the 4 per cent target next year, removing pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to tighten and leaving room for further easing if growth softens. "In fact, there is space for further easing if growth dips.

And this is where we are polar opposite of what markets are currently expecting (tight monetary policy, loose fiscal policy)," Bhandari noted. There is a lot going on globally that impacts Indian markets, such as news on tariffs and bond index inclusion, and steepening DM yield curves, she added. The central government aims to lower public debt ratios to pre-pandemic levels by FY31, which will require continued fiscal consolidation over the next five years. The report highlighted that such consolidation at the central level could restore balance and be offset by privatisation to limit growth drag. Public debt ratios are expected to rise in several states despite the 3 per cent fiscal ceiling which will keep deficits in check, the report said.

FPJ Shorts
Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Walk Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI In Vadodara; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Walk Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI In Vadodara; Video Goes Viral
Amex Stock Dips 4.3% As Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, Sparking Industry Turmoil
Amex Stock Dips 4.3% As Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, Sparking Industry Turmoil
JKBOSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 & Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Summer Zone; Check Schedule Here
JKBOSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 & Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Summer Zone; Check Schedule Here
Apple‑Google AI Partnership 'Unreasonable Concentration Of Power': Elon Musk
Apple‑Google AI Partnership 'Unreasonable Concentration Of Power': Elon Musk

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amex Stock Dips 4.3% As Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, Sparking Industry Turmoil

Amex Stock Dips 4.3% As Trump Pushes 10% Credit Card Interest Rate Cap, Sparking Industry Turmoil

Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts

Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts

HCL Tech Shares Trade Flat, Stock Holds Near ₹1,670 As Investors Weigh Valuation & Dividends

HCL Tech Shares Trade Flat, Stock Holds Near ₹1,670 As Investors Weigh Valuation & Dividends

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 27% YoY In December 2025, Two-Wheelers Jump 39% On Strong Demand:...

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 27% YoY In December 2025, Two-Wheelers Jump 39% On Strong Demand:...

India In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For...

India In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For...