 India Holds Oil Reserves For Up To 80 Days Of Consumption: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
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India Holds Oil Reserves For Up To 80 Days Of Consumption: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India can withstand a month-long disruption in oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, citing fuel reserves, diversified sourcing, and expanding energy infrastructure. He expressed confidence that global supply shortages and alternative gas imports would mitigate price pressures, ensuring India’s energy security in the near term

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
India Holds Oil Reserves For Up To 80 Days Of Consumption: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

India can manage a disruption in oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz for about a month, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, citing the country’s fuel reserves, diversified sourcing strategy, and expanding energy infrastructure.

Puri said India currently holds fuel reserves equivalent to 76-80 days of consumption, including strategic petroleum reserves, refinery inventories, and commercial stocks, providing a significant buffer against short-term supply disruptions caused by tensions in West Asia.

The minister told CNN-News18 that global supply shortages would be addressed by producers outside the Gulf and highlighted additional gas imports from Mozambique as strengthening India’s energy security. “

I don't expect oil prices to be this high for a very long time,” he added, noting he was not concerned about natural gas prices.

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Addressing the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, Puri said India’s stock levels and alternative sourcing arrangements would allow it to navigate a disruption lasting around 30 days.

He cited support from partners such as the United Arab Emirates in securing additional LPG cargoes if needed.

“We all have domestic situations, we have stocks,” he said, adding that maintaining around 60 days of crude oil, natural gas, and LPG coverage is his comfort level. India currently meets that threshold.

Puri highlighted that the government had activated diversified supply arrangements and discussed securing additional LPG cargoes with UAE officials. Energy companies believe any near-term disruption can be managed.

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He cautioned, however, that a prolonged conflict could pose wider challenges. Short-term disruptions can be absorbed through inventories and alternative supplies, but an extended crisis could affect global energy markets.

India’s energy security framework extends beyond strategic petroleum reserves to include inventories held by refiners and fuel retailers. The country operates 24 refineries and continues to expand refining capacity, a key strength during market volatility.

Rejecting criticism over reserve management post-pandemic, Puri said fuel stock management involves continuous replenishment and commercial use rather than indefinite storage. Inventories are actively managed based on market conditions and consumption.

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