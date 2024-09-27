India Hikes Minimum Wage, But How Does It Compare With Other Countries?

Govt Has Hikes Minimum Wage Rates For Workers, Effective From October 1 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Minimum wages has become a buzzword in India since Indian government announced on Thursday (September 26). The new minimum wage would come into effect almost immediately as implementation is slated to begin on October 1, 2024, just a few days from now. Minimum wages were last revised in April 2024. India's Ministry of Labour and Employment said the step has been taken to help unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers cope with rising cost of living.

Workers in categories mentioned above are further subject to geographical areas which have been categorised in A, B and C categories.

In geographical areas categorised as A, following would be the revised minimum wages.

For unskilled workers: Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month).

For semi-skilled workers: Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month)

For skilled, clerical and watch & wards without arms: Rs 954 a day (Rs 24,804 per month).

India is definitely a rising economic and political power. India along with other countries in BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa) are held to be major drivers of world economy in coming years.

It is hence important to take a look at how minimum wages in these countries compare with the revised ones in India to gauge if countries in this grouping are doing enough to ensure benefits of development are reaching even the lowest rung of the society.

Minimum wages in BRICS countries other than India |

Brazil

As per data from website of Brazillian government website, the minimum wage in Brazil is 1412 Brazilian reals. This comes to INR 21,727.84 or 259.64 USD. This is a legally guaranteed minimum wage and has been in effect since January 1, 2024.

Russia

Russian economy is currently under strain because of the country's war with Ukraine. But the country has been able to offset the worst effects of international sanction by trading with its allies like China.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been quoted on Russian government website as saying that Russian government is planning to increase minimum wage to 22,440 roubles per month January 1, 2025 onwards. This is a 16.5 per cent increase in current minimum wage.

22,440 roubles equal INR 20336.50 (242.97 USD)

China

As reported by China Briefing, the communist nation has varying values of minimum wage in its provinces.

China's capital Beijing has highest minimum wage. It is RMB 26.4/ USD 3.7 per hour. This comes to about Rs 309.65 per hour.

South Africa

South Africa increased minimum wages this year. As per the website of South Africa's Department of Employment and Labour, the minimum wage was increased to 27.58 rands per hour (1.60 USD / 133.89 INR).