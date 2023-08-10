'India Has Started Importing Tomatoes From Nepal,' Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India Has Started Importing Tomatoes From Nepal | Representative Image

India has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking during the no confidence motion debate in the Parliament on Thursday amid soaring prices of Tomatoes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament that the first lot of imports is expected to reach in the northern Indian cities of Varanasi, Lucknow, and Kanpur by Friday.

India is fastest growing economy, says FM

Sitharaman in her speech also spoke that the global economy grew just over 3 per cent in 2022 and the World Bank has forecasted the growth to decline to 2.1 per cent in 2023. She spoke about the struggle of global economies with the twin challenges of inflation and slow rate.

While giving her speech she also spoke about Morgan Stanley upgrading India to a higher rank. Sitharaman said, "In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just 9 years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our government - despite COVID. Today, we are the fastest growing economy of the world."