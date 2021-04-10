India finalised an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka: Here is the list of 28 countries India has an agreement with

On Saturday (April 10), India has finalised an air bubble agreement with its neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, stated the civil aviation ministry. All the eligible passengers will be able to travel between the two countries in the near future.
The civil aviation ministry stated with this agreement India has finalised an air bubble agreement with six countries in the SAARC region and 28 countries in total.
India already has air bubble agreements with:
Afghanistan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Canada
Ethiopia
France
Germany
Iraq
Japan
Kenya
Kuwait
Maldives
Nepal
the Netherlands
Nigeria
Oman
Qatar
Russia
Rwanda
Seychelles
Tanzania
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
the United States
Uzbekistan
Air bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries that will allow the movement of commercial passenger services between those countries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international flights are suspended.
All the airlines are permitted to sell tickets between India and the respective countries in each direction through their websites, sales agents and Global Distribution Systems. But despite these agreements, the passengers will still have to ensure if the country of destination is permitting passenger entry.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)