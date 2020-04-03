India external debt rises 8.2% YoY to USD 563.9 bn as on Dec 31

Of the total debt of $563.9 bln, 81.1%--or $457.1 bln--was long-term debt with original maturity of more than one year, up from 80.1% as at the end of December 2018. Consequently, short-term external debt declined over the same period.
As much as 42.3% of the total external debt as on Dec 31 is due in 2020. This is marginally lower than the 43.0% of the total external debt which was due as on Sep 30 in the subsequent 12 months. As a fraction of India's foreign exchange reserves, the short-term external debt on a residual maturity basis was 51.8% as on Dec 31, down from 55.2% as on Sep 30.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)