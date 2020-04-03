India external debt rises 8.2% YoY to USD 563.9 bn as on Dec 31

Of the total debt of $563.9 bln, 81.1%--or $457.1 bln--was long-term debt with original maturity of more than one year, up from 80.1% as at the end of December 2018. Consequently, short-term external debt declined over the same period.

As much as 42.3% of the total external debt as on Dec 31 is due in 2020. This is marginally lower than the 43.0% of the total external debt which was due as on Sep 30 in the subsequent 12 months. As a fraction of India's foreign exchange reserves, the short-term external debt on a residual maturity basis was 51.8% as on Dec 31, down from 55.2% as on Sep 30.