India Exposition Mart Files Draft IPO Papers with Sebi

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New Delhi: India Exposition Mart Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 23 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, including Vectra Investments Private Limited, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

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Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 63.8 crore will fund the company's capital expenditure requirements for upgrading air handling units, chillers, cooling towers, lifts and escalators, variable frequency drives and other ancillary works at India Expo Centre and Mart.

Additionally, Rs 30.8 crore will be utilised to fund capital expenditure for renovating exhibition halls 4 and 6, building exhibition hall 18 at India Expo Centre and Mart, and for general corporate purposes.

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Incorporated in 2001, the New Delhi-based company operates an integrated exhibition and convention centre under the brand name "India Expo Centre and Mart" in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on a leasehold basis and provides a comprehensive range of services across the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions ecosystem.

Financially, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 290.6 crore and net profit at Rs 31.1 crore during FY26.Choice Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue.