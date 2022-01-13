India expects to open LIC IPO issue by mid-March: Report

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), is expected to file a draft prospectus as early as end of this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, according to reports.

The listing of the insurer is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to Rs. 900 billion from its stake sale, Reuters said.

The gauge will be part of LIC’s IPO prospectus that’s likely to be filed in the week starting 31 January.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is an Indian statutory insurance and investment corporation headquartered in the city of Mumbai, India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:27 PM IST