India-EU Free Trade Agreement Likely To Take Effect In Q1 2027, Says Piyush Goyal

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be operationalised by the end of 2026 and come into effect during the first quarter of 2027.

Speaking to members of the Indian diaspora in Amsterdam on Sunday, Goyal outlined the proposed implementation timeline and highlighted opportunities for expanding trade between India and European markets.

His remarks came during an official visit to the Netherlands, where he held discussions on investment, logistics and bilateral economic cooperation.

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The proposed agreement is expected to improve market access for businesses and strengthen commercial relations between India and the European Union.

As Indian exporters prepare for potential opportunities under the pact, efficient transportation and logistics infrastructure could play an important role in facilitating trade.

During his visit, Goyal toured the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, and met its Chief Executive Boudewijn Siemons.

Rotterdam serves as a major gateway to European markets, offering international connectivity and infrastructure capable of supporting India-Europe supply chains.

The minister also highlighted discussions between Indian customs authorities and Rotterdam port officials on digitalising cargo handling processes.

The proposed cooperation aims to accelerate cargo clearance, reduce ship turnaround times and improve overall logistics efficiency.

Goyal Addresses Indian Diaspora In Amsterdam

During an interaction organised by the Indian Embassy in Amsterdam, Goyal addressed approximately 70 participants, including business representatives and professionals.

He expressed concern about young people being influenced by negativity and moving away from traditional values in certain European countries.

The minister encouraged young people to become more responsible and responsive.

Goyal also described Indians as peace-loving people who contribute positively to the countries where they live and work.

His visit highlighted India's efforts to strengthen economic engagement with the Netherlands while preparing for closer trade integration with Europe.

The proposed FTA implementation schedule and improvements in logistics connectivity are expected to remain important considerations for businesses seeking greater access to European markets.