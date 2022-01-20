India, Denmark to jointly carry out R&D on green hydrogen

India and Denmark have agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels, including green hydrogen, as part of the already adopted Green Strategic Partnership - Action Plan 2020-2025, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The India-Denmark Joint Committee discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) of both countries with a special focus on green solutions of the future-strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation at the virtual meeting held on January 14, a Science and Technology Ministry statement saidy.

The committee emphasised on development of bilateral collaboration on mission-driven research, innovation, and technology development, including climate and green transition, energy, water, waste, food, and so on as agreed by the two Prime Ministers while adopting the Green Strategic Partnership - Action Plan 2020-2025.

They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen.

The Joint Committee also reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects being implemented in the areas of energy research, water, cyber-physical systems, and bioresources & secondary agriculture, the release said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Adviser and Head, International Cooperation, Department of Science & Technology, S.K. Varshney and Deputy Director of the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science, Dr. Stine Jorgensen.

Ambassador of India in Denmark, Pooja Kapur and Ambassador of Denmark in New Delhi, Freddy Svane also addressed the Joint Committee.

On the Indian side, representatives from the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research participated in the deliberations, the release added.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:36 AM IST