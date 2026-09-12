India Charts The Next Phase Of Its Digital Financial Journey: RBI

India Charts The Next Phase Of Its Digital Financial Journey |

New Delhi: India is entering the next phase of its digital financial journey, supported by new fintech innovations aimed at building a secure, inclusive and connected financial ecosystem, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Several initiatives unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 are expected to strengthen digital payments, improve financial access and encourage responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

RBI Unveils New Fintech Initiatives

The RBI said the event focused on technologies including agentic artificial intelligence, tokenisation and quantum computing, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra launching several initiatives.

According to the central bank, these developments are designed to offer smarter digital financial experiences while creating a stronger foundation for responsible fintech innovation.

Malhotra said fintech companies have become important partners in India's financial ecosystem and could play a bigger role in extending financial services to underserved communities.

The RBI is working with fintech firms and financial institutions to improve accessibility, reduce digital fraud and bring down the cost of banking services.

Financial Inclusion Remains Priority

Malhotra stressed that financial inclusion, customer-centric services and a secure digital financial ecosystem remain key priorities for the RBI.

Technology, he said, could take financial services beyond conventional banking channels and make them more accessible to households and people living in villages.

Greater cooperation between banks, financial institutions and fintech companies would be crucial to expanding these services.

Tokenised Bond, UPI Innovations Launched

A major development at GFF 2026 was the launch of India's first tokenised corporate bond pilot, marking progress towards using blockchain and central bank digital currency (CBDC) for securities and asset settlement.

Other initiatives included an open-source Android ATM capable of instant RuPay card and merchant UPI QR issuance.

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The event also saw Credit Line on UPI being enabled for select government-backed credit schemes and the introduction of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System three-party cash deposits.

Together, these initiatives underline India's push towards a more accessible, technology-driven and secure financial system.