India, Canada Accelerate CEPA Negotiations As Piyush Goyal Calls Next 90 Days Crucial For Ties

India, Canada Accelerate CEPA Negotiations | X / IANS

New Delhi: India and Canada have agreed to accelerate negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with the fifth round of talks scheduled to begin on October 5.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the coming 90 days could become a “defining period” for India-Canada relations.

Goyal concluded the fourth round of India-Canada CEPA negotiations with Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu in Mumbai on Friday.

He described the discussions as productive and said both sides had resolved to speed up negotiations. The short interval before the next round reflected growing momentum in the trade talks, he added.

Canada had earlier said that both governments were aiming to conclude the proposed free trade agreement by the end of 2026.

Trade Talks Resume After Long Pause

India and Canada have discussed a comprehensive trade agreement for over a decade. Negotiations were formally relaunched in March 2022, alongside efforts to secure an Early Progress Trade Agreement as an interim arrangement.

The two countries completed nine negotiating rounds between 2022 and 2023. However, the process was suspended in August 2023 after diplomatic tensions strained bilateral relations.

Economic engagement began gaining momentum again in 2025, creating the groundwork for a fresh round of negotiations.

CEPA Process Gets Fresh Push

India and Canada formally launched the renewed CEPA process after Goyal and Sidhu signed the Terms of Reference on March 2, 2026.

The agreement was signed during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India. Both governments committed to working towards completing the negotiations before the end of 2026.

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A comprehensive trade agreement could provide greater market access, reduce tariffs and deepen cooperation across goods, services and investment.

Bilateral Trade Reaches $8 Billion

India-Canada bilateral merchandise trade stood at approximately $8 billion in FY26, according to Commerce Ministry data.

India exported goods worth $4.67 billion to Canada during the year while imports were valued at $3.28 billion. Faster CEPA negotiations could help both countries expand trade flows and rebuild broader economic engagement.