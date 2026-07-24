India Boosts Fertiliser Supply With Urea, DAP Imports Amid Global Disruptions | X

New Delhi, Jul 24: India has imported 25.08 lakh tonnes of urea and 7.11 lakh tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) during April-June this fiscal to meet domestic demand, according to the government data.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda informed that the total fertiliser production stood at 115.72 lakh tonnes during the first quarter of this fiscal.

Out of the total production in the June quarter, the urea production stood at 71.55 lakh tonnes while the DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) output was at 9.84 lakh tonnes.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the total fertiliser production stood at 517.74 lakh tonnes.

Fertiliser imports data

As per the data, urea imports stood at 25.08 lakh tonnes while the DAP imports at 7.11 lakh tonnes during April-June this fiscal.

In the entire 2025-26 fiscal, the urea imports stood at 103.50 lakh tonnes. The DAP imports were 61.94 lakh tonnes.

"The government has undertaken sustained efforts to diversify import sources to mitigate risks arising from global supply chain disruptions," Nadda said.

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Steps to secure supplies

To strengthen fertiliser supply security, he said the government has facilitated long-term commercial arrangements between Indian fertiliser companies and overseas suppliers.

Nadda said the Department of Fertilizers has engaged with Indian Missions abroad to identify and explore alternative sources of supply from various countries, thereby reducing dependence on any single country including China.

"While China has reportedly withheld exports of specialty fertilisers to India, Indian companies have been actively diversifying and sourcing water soluble fertilisers from alternative suppliers in Belgium, Egypt, Germany, Morocco and USA to offset the shortfall caused by reduced imports from China," the minister said.

Long-term supply agreements

To mitigate the global disruptions and ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilisers, Nadda said the Long Term Agreements (LTA) have been finalised between Indian fertiliser companies and Saudi Arabian companies for the annual supply of about 31 lakh tonnes of DAP to India.

Similarly, Indian fertiliser companies have entered into agreements with Russian suppliers for the import of about 26.50 lakh tonnes of DAP/NPK fertilisers this year.

Moreover, for the supply of MOP (muriate of potash), Indian companies have finalised agreements for 4.80 lakh tonnes this year from Russia, Germany and Turkmenistan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)