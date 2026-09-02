India, Afghanistan Review Trade Relations, Discuss Customs, Banking and Connectivity

India, Afghanistan Review Trade Relations |

New Delhi: India and Afghanistan have reviewed their bilateral trade and economic ties, with both sides discussing steps to make cross-border trade easier and strengthen commercial cooperation.

The discussions covered customs procedures, banking, connectivity and investment, along with measures to facilitate visas for Afghan traders, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Focus on Pharma and Agriculture

Both countries discussed opportunities to expand trade in pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. Greater regulatory cooperation in these sectors was also identified as an important area for further engagement.

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Other issues on the agenda included energy cooperation, tariff concessions, cargo connectivity and port-related matters.

The two sides agreed to improve customs cooperation and data sharing to simplify trade processes. They also discussed measures to strengthen connectivity and encourage greater business-to-business engagement and investment.

Institutional Cooperation to Be Strengthened

The discussions were held virtually under the India-Afghanistan Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment.

Officials from both countries participated in the meeting, including representatives from commerce and industry departments, customs authorities, regulatory bodies and diplomatic missions.

India and Afghanistan agreed to strengthen institutional cooperation and take follow-up action on the areas identified during the discussions.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade, commerce and investment ties and agreed to remain engaged on issues that could help remove barriers to bilateral business.

The meeting comes as India and Afghanistan look to strengthen economic engagement by improving trade routes, simplifying regulatory processes and creating better opportunities for businesses in both countries.