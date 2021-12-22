India adds 1.3 GW of rooftop solar installations in first nine months of 2021; up 202%: Report

India added 1.3 GW of rooftop solar in the first nine months of 2021, a 202 per cent increase compared to same period last year. Installations are the highest ever recorded in the first nine months of the year.

India added 448 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar in the third quarter (Q3) of the calendar year (CY) 2021, a 14 per cent drop quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) compared to 521 MW installed in Q2 2021, according to Mercom India Research’s newly released Mercom India Rooftop Solar Market Report Q3 2021.

Rooftop solar installations in Q3 2021 were up 189 per cent year-over-year (YoY).

Residential sector

In Q3 2021, 54 per cent of rooftop solar was installed in the residential sector, followed by commercial and industrial, and government sectors, with 44 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Residential installations were the highest for the second quarter in a row.

“The rooftop market is showing signs of recovery and back to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, the rise in component costs and availability of materials is weighing heavily on the market, throttling growth. States have continued to put up restrictions on rooftop solar, making new development challenging,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

According to the report, at the end of Q3 2021, cumulative rooftop solar installations reached 6.7 GW.

Tendered rooftop projects

In Q3 2021, over 200 MW of rooftop solar projects were tendered, an increase of 62 per cent QoQ and 125 per cent YoY. Forty-seven percent of the tenders were announced by the Kerala State Electricity Board, 24 per cent by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company, and 29 per cent by other state nodal agencies.

According to the report, tender activity to empanel vendors under Phase-II of MNRE’s Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Program was also robust. Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana are empaneling vendors to install residential rooftop solar systems.

States that lead in rooftop solar installations

Gujarat is the leading state for cumulative rooftop solar installations with 26 per cent, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan, which added 14 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

In Q3 2021, the top 10 states accounted for approximately 83 per cent of cumulative rooftop solar installations.

Uttarakhand registered the highest compounded quarterly installation growth with 35 per cent, followed by Maharashtra and Haryana with 31 per centand 29 per cent.

Post-COVID-19 second wave, the prices of components have been steadily increasing, with no signs of slowing down. The report noted that system costs had risen steadily in 2021 with a 3.8 per cent rise during Q1, a 3 per cent rise during Q2, followed by a 2.3 per cent rise during Q3 2021.

Rooftop system costs have increased by 9 per cent over the past twelve months.

The report noted that installers are receiving an increasing number of inquiries from consumers who realize the economic and environmental benefits of going solar.

The report also showcases industries in the top six industrial states that have a potential for installing rooftop solar projects.

A comprehensive analysis of the net metering policies across all Indian states and Union Territories is also included in the report.

