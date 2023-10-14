InCred Financial Services Announces Public Issue Of Up To ₹ 300 Cr Of Secured NCDs

Bhupinder Singh, Director & Chief Executive Officer of InCred Financial Services Limited addressing to media during NCDs announcement at Mumbai |

InCred Financial Services Limited (formerly known as KKR India Financial Services Limited), a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC registered with RBI, has filed its prospectus dated October 11, 2023 for public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹ 1,000 each.

The Issue opens on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 with an option of early closure or extension as may be decided by the Board of Directors or Finance Committee of the Company in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India Issue and listing of (Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021, as amended (“SEBI NCS Regulations”). The NCDs have been rated CRISIL A+/Stable (pronounced as CRISIL A plus rating with Stable outlook) by CRISIL Ratings Limited.

Bhupinder Singh, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, of InCred Financial Services Limited said, “We have established ourselves as a diversified lending NBFC with a business model rooted in cutting edge tech and analytics and focussed on risk metrics reflected in the strength of our asset quality. This is a consequence of a tried and tested approach to credit risk and collections. We continuously leverage technology and data-science to make lending quick, simple and hassle-free. A key component of our growth so far has been the success of our liabilities strategy, and this public issuance of NCDs will play a role in further diversifying and strengthening our borrowing mix”.

The minimum application size would be ₹ 10,000 (i.e. 10 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of ₹ 1,000 (i.e. 1 NCD) thereof. This issue has maturity / tenure options of 18 months, 24 months and 36 months for NCDs with monthly, quarterly and an annual coupon payment being offered across series I, II, III, IV and V. Effective yield for NCD holders in various categories ranges from 9.88% to 10.29% per annum.

Out of the net proceeds of the Issue, at least 75% of the net proceeds shall be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company) and a maximum up to 25% of the net proceeds may be utilised for general corporate purposes.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company’s consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹ 864.58 crore and consolidated net profit before tax for the fiscal year 2023 was ₹ 203.17 crore.

For the three months ending June 2023, total revenue from operations stood at ₹ 266.94 crore and profit before tax for the period stood at ₹ 83.00 crore.

