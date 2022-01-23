Increase regulatory focus on cryptocurrency: Pre-Budget survey

A pre-Budget expectations survey showed a growing demand for increasing regulatory focus on the cryptocurrency sector.

Nearly 79 per cent of the respondents feel that Budget FY23 should focus on regulating cryptocurrencies and NFTs, as per the Grant Thornton Bharat survey.

"The market survey clearly demonstrates the expectation for the government to be forward-looking by focusing on initiatives around evolving risks," said Vivek Iyer, Partner-Financial Services, Grant Thornton Bharat.

The survey report stated around 78 per cent of the respondents feel that green energy should be included within the definition of priority sector for channelising credit to a domain.

"With focus on financial inclusion and neo-banking, around 77 per cent of the respondents feel that the Data Privacy Bill needs to be passed," it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:12 PM IST