Income Tax Dept to refund late fees for those who were inadvertently charged

The Income Tax department has clarified that late fee charges that were inadvertently charged will be refunded.

This is in cases where a fee was charged while processing income tax returns (ITR) of partners of firms whose accounts are liable to be audited.

Tweeting a response to an user who raised the issue, the Department said that it will rectify the error on its own and that the late fee charge will be removed.

"In a few cases, fee under section 234F has been charged inadvertently in ITRs of Partners due to linkage of filing of Partner's ITR with the filing of ITR of Firm. The same is being rectified suo moto to remove the late fee charged u/s 234F. The inconvenience caused is regretted!" the body wrote.