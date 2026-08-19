Income Tax Department Seeks Clarity In International Tax Rules As Cross-Border Transactions Grow More Complex

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The Income Tax Department is working to bring greater clarity and consistency to international tax administration as increasingly complex cross-border transactions and multinational business structures create new challenges for tax authorities.

Monica Bhatia, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (International Tax), said the department is engaging with taxpayers and other stakeholders through outreach programmes on the new Income Tax Act to identify areas requiring clearer guidance.

Speaking at an international conference organised by Assocham in New Delhi, Bhatia said taxpayers and the department needed to work together to navigate the evolving international tax environment.

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Focus on Certainty and Consistent Tax Treatment

Bhatia said developments such as the Supreme Court’s Tiger Global ruling, the new Income Tax Act, dispute-resolution mechanisms and technological changes are reshaping international taxation.

She stressed that policy stability, commercial rationale and greater certainty are important factors influencing investor confidence. Referring to steps taken after the Tiger Global judgment, she said the government had sought to provide greater certainty for legacy investments.

Bhatia also highlighted India’s experience with advance pricing agreements (APAs). The country has signed more than 1,000 APAs, including over 220 bilateral agreements, reflecting efforts to provide greater certainty on transfer-pricing issues.

The tax department is examining areas where ambiguity continues and is working towards more consistent interpretation and implementation of international tax provisions.

Tax Officers Need Greater Specialisation

The department also wants to strengthen the expertise of officials handling international tax matters. Bhatia said specialised knowledge and clearer guidance would become increasingly important as officers deal with sophisticated business models, multinational companies and complex questions surrounding the allocation of taxing rights.

The growing digitalisation of the economy is adding another layer of complexity. Digital businesses can operate across jurisdictions without traditional physical structures, requiring tax administrations to develop new approaches to assessment and enforcement.

Bhatia said the department’s approach would continue to evolve through engagement with taxpayers, professionals and international counterparts. The broader objective is to balance effective tax administration with greater certainty for businesses and reduce prolonged disputes arising from inconsistent interpretations.