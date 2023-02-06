Income Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

File/ Representative image

Through a regulatory filing, pharma giant Cipla has informed that the Income Tax department has conducted search at its premises.

The firm cooperated with the IT officials, and will continue to provide the information and clarification required.

