e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIncome Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

Income Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

The firm has said it will continue to provide the information and clarification required.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image
Follow us on

Through a regulatory filing, pharma giant Cipla has informed that the Income Tax department has conducted search at its premises.

Read Also
Indore: Income Tax search operation on BCM group, associates
article-image

The firm cooperated with the IT officials, and will continue to provide the information and clarification required.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Virender Sehwag defends Gautam Adani, says 'hitjob on India’s market looks like well-planned...

Virender Sehwag defends Gautam Adani, says 'hitjob on India’s market looks like well-planned...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Transmission net profit rises to Rs 478.07 cr; LIC Housing Finance net...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Transmission net profit rises to Rs 478.07 cr; LIC Housing Finance net...

Income Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

Income Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

Paytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

Paytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

Indians bought Dubai properties worth ₹35,500 cr in 2022

Indians bought Dubai properties worth ₹35,500 cr in 2022