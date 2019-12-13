In Forbes' list of powerful women, FM ranks 34th

New Delhi: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is more powerful than New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, British Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump's daughter and Advisor Ivanka Trump, according to the "World's most powerful women" rankings by US magazine Forbes. Finance Minister Sitharaman has been ranked as the 34th most powerful woman in the world on Forbes' "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list ahead of Queen Elizabeth II, who is on the 40th spot and US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, who is on the 42nd spot and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister. The other two Indian women who have made to the list are -- HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. German Chancellor Angela Merkel tops the list, followed by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in the second spot and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, ranked third.