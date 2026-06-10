In Active Talks With Indian Government, Clarifies Starlink Executive

Elon Musk‑owned satellite internet provider Starlink on Tuesday refuted reports that India has effectively frozen approvals for its commercial launch, saying it continues to engage constructively with authorities in New Delhi and remains committed to entering the country’s vast broadband market.

The clarification came in response to a Bloomberg report, which cited anonymous sources claiming that Indian security agencies had slowed or stalled regulatory clearances for Starlink amid concerns over the reported use of its satellite terminals during the conflict involving Iran, despite the service not being licensed in that country.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice‑President of Starlink Business Operations, took to social media platform X to push back against the narrative.

She said the Bloomberg account was based on “unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources” and stressed that Starlink has been in “active and productive discussions” with the Government of India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes transparently and responsibly,” Dreyer said, noting that Starlink has developed a customised deployment model tailored to meet India’s sovereign technology, regulatory and security requirements.

She added that the company has received encouraging feedback from Indian authorities on Starlink’s technology and its potential role in expanding internet connectivity, especially in remote and underserviced regions.

Read Also India Reportedly Puts Starlink On Hold: What Happened And What It Means

Dreyer’s remarks underscored Starlink’s commitment to working within India’s strategic framework. “We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink’s services very soon to the country,” she said.

Starlink has been seeking several regulatory clearances in India, including spectrum and licence approvals, to begin commercial operations. The company has already secured key licences in recent months but is awaiting remaining approvals from the Government of India before it can commence service.

India represents one of the world’s largest and fastest‑growing internet markets, and Starlink’s global expansion strategy has positioned the country as a priority, amid rising demand for high‑speed broadband and satellite connectivity.