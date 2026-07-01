Import Surge Drives 13.9% Growth In GST Collections In June To ₹1.95 Lakh Crore

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections recorded their fastest growth in 13 months in June, reflecting a strong uptick in revenues driven primarily by higher taxes on imports.

Gross GST collections rose 13.9% year-on-year to ₹1.95 lakh crore in June 2026, compared with ₹1.71 lakh crore in the same month last year. \

The latest print also shows a significant improvement over May 2026, when collections had grown by just 3.2% year-on-year, highlighting a sharp recovery in monthly tax inflows.

The June figure marks the strongest annual expansion since May 2025, when GST revenues had grown 16.4%.

A key driver of the surge was import-related GST, which rose sharply by 34.6% year-on-year to ₹60,038 crore from ₹44,600 crore a year earlier.

This indicates that external trade flows played a major role in boosting overall collections during the month.

In contrast, domestic GST collections grew at a more modest pace of 6.5% to ₹1.35 lakh crore, suggesting that internal consumption and production activity contributed less to the overall increase compared to imports.

After accounting for refunds, net GST revenue rose 11.2% year-on-year to ₹1.62 lakh crore.

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However, refund outflows remained high, increasing 29.1% to ₹32,436 crore, which partially offset the gains in gross collections.

On a cumulative basis, GST revenues for the April–June 2026 quarter increased 8.4% year-on-year to ₹6.32 lakh crore on a gross basis, while net collections rose 7.1% to ₹5.40 lakh crore. This indicates a stable but uneven start to the fiscal year.

At the state level, Uttar Pradesh led growth with a 19% rise in GST collections to ₹9,165 crore. Assam, Punjab, and Gujarat also posted healthy growth of 17%, 14%, and 12% respectively.

Maharashtra, the largest GST contributor, recorded a 9% increase to ₹30,714 crore. Karnataka and Delhi reported growth of 10% and 8% respectively.

However, some states underperformed. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh saw declines of 5% each, Tamil Nadu slipped 2%, while Jharkhand recorded a sharper 16% contraction in collections.

Overall, the data points to strong import-led momentum in GST revenues, even as domestic growth remains relatively moderate.