IMFA Completes ₹707 Crore Acquisition Of Tata Steel's Ferrochrome Plant In Odisha, Boosts Capacity To Lead India

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), India's largest fully integrated ferrochrome producer, has completed the acquisition of Tata Steel's ferrochrome plant in Kalinganagar, Odisha, for a total transaction value of Rs 707.26 crore. |

New Delhi: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has completed the acquisition of a ferrochrome plant in Odisha from Tata Steel at a transaction cost of Rs 707.26 crore.

IMFA Acquires Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome Plant in Strategic Expansion Move 🏭 | MCap 6,858.38 Cr



• Completed acquisition of Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome plant in Kalinganagar, Jajpur, Odisha

• Total consideration includes base purchase price of Rs 610 crores plus Rs 68.06 crores… pic.twitter.com/x5Gu2EeTZd — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 27, 2026

Spread across 115 acres in Kalinganagar, the newly-acquired facility consists of four furnaces capable of producing 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) annually which will further increase to 150,000 tpa when thepartially built fifth furnace is commissioned in approximately one year, IMFA said in a statement.

"The transaction is valued at Rs 707.26 crore comprising base consideration of Rs 610 crore along with GST and net working capital, and has been funded entirely from internal accruals," the company said. Bhubaneswar-headquartered Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) is India'slargest fully integrated producer of value-added ferro chrome.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.