e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIMF slashes India's 2022 growth rate to 6.8% from 7.4%, as global economic slump worsens

IMF slashes India's 2022 growth rate to 6.8% from 7.4%, as global economic slump worsens

The latest cut by the multilateral agency marks the third downward revision in India's 2022-23 GDP growth forecast since April

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The International Monetary Fund has slashed its estimate for India's GDP growth in the current financial year started April by 60 basis points to 6.8% from a previously expected 7.4%, on account of lower-than-expected growth in Apr-Jun and weak external demand.

Read Also
Moody's slashes Indian economy growth forecast to 8.8% for 2022
article-image

At 13.5%, the Indian economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in Apr-Jun, but this was on a low base and also lower than expectation of 15.0% in an Informist poll. The IMF's forecast for 2022-23 is 20 bps lower than the projection of the Reserve Bank of India.

The latest cut by the multilateral agency marks the third downward revision in India's 2022-23 GDP growth forecast since April. It had cut India's GDP growth projection by 80 bps each in April and July.

Last week, the World Bank also cut India's 2022-23 GDP growth forecast by 100 bps to 6.5%, one of India's lowest growth projections by any multilateral agency this year.

The IMF, however, retained its projection for 2023-24 at 6.1%.

The multilateral agency has pegged India's inflation rate at 6.9% in 2022-23, 20 bps higher than the RBI's estimate. Inflation in India has remained uncomfortably above the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6% every month this year.

The IMF has retained its 2022 global growth forecast at 3.2%, but cut the growth projection for 2023 by 20 bps to 2.7%. More than a third of the global economy will contract this year, it said.

It has warned that the worst is yet to come, and 2023 will feel like a recession.

RECENT STORIES

IMF cuts global growth outlook to 2.7% for 2023 amid global crisis

IMF cuts global growth outlook to 2.7% for 2023 amid global crisis

IMF slashes India's 2022 growth rate to 6.8% from 7.4%, as global economic slump worsens

IMF slashes India's 2022 growth rate to 6.8% from 7.4%, as global economic slump worsens

Indian Government to push smartphone firms for faster 5G software updates

Indian Government to push smartphone firms for faster 5G software updates

Centre wants state governments to scale up internet speed for seamless digital land registration

Centre wants state governments to scale up internet speed for seamless digital land registration

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Lingerie brand to donate portion of October sales to cancer...

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Lingerie brand to donate portion of October sales to cancer...