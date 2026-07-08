IMF Appoints Silvana Tenreyro As Chief Economist, Former Bank Of England Policymaker To Take Charge From August 10

The IMF has appointed Silvana Tenreyro as its new Chief Economist and Director of the Research Department from August 10. |

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Silvana Tenreyro as its new Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department. She will take charge on August 10, succeeding Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who has returned to academic life.

The appointment comes at a time when the global economy is facing several challenges, including slowing growth, trade tensions, inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty.

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Experienced economist

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva described Tenreyro as a highly respected economist with strong academic achievements and practical policy-making experience.

According to Georgieva, Tenreyro's expertise will help the IMF strengthen its research, policy advice and global economic monitoring during a period of major changes in the world economy.

Strong academic background

Tenreyro is currently the James E. Meade Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, where she has been teaching since 2004.

Her research has been published in many leading international journals. She has also received several prestigious awards, including the Yrjö Jahnsson Award, the Bernhard Harms Prize and the Birgit Grodal Award for her contribution to economics.

She earned her PhD and Master's degree in Economics from Harvard University. Before that, she completed her economics degree at the National University of Tucumán.

Wide policy experience

Apart from her academic work, Tenreyro has extensive experience in economic policymaking.

She served as an external member of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee from 2017 to 2023, helping shape the UK's interest rate decisions.

Earlier in her career, she worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and was also a member of the Bank of Mauritius Monetary Policy Committee.

She currently serves on the IMF Managing Director's External Advisory Group and advises both public and private institutions on economic and financial matters.

Global perspective

Tenreyro holds Argentine, British and Italian citizenship, giving her a broad international outlook. Her combination of academic excellence, central banking experience and policy expertise is expected to strengthen the IMF's work as it supports member countries through an increasingly uncertain global economic environment.