IMF appoints Gourinchas as chief economist replacing Gita Gopinath

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed French-born University of California-Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the next chief economist, replacing Indian origin Gita Gopinath.

Gourinchas will begin his work as the IMF's new Chief Economist on January 24, initially on a part-time basis, stated IMF.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is a French economist who currently works as S.K. and Angela Chan Professor of Management at the University of California, Berkeley, where he also directs the Clausen Center for International Business and Policy and is affiliated with the Haas School of Business.

"Pierre-Olivier brings a stellar track record of scholarship and intellectual leadership in macroeconomic areas," stated Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(With inputs frm ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:02 PM IST