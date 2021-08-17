Imarticus Learning to launch professional certification courses in collaboration with IITs

Advertisement

Following its recent $3.8 million acquisition of social learning platform Eckovation, Imarticus Learning, professional education firm, has announced that it will be collaborating with IITs for the introduction of professional certification courses.

The collaboration will give learners the opportunity to acquire New Age career certifications in domains expected to trend in the near future. Aimed at skilling up professionals with well-researched curriculum, a range of courses across the domains of Cybersecurity, AI, ML, Supply Chain Management, Cloud, Blockchain, and IoT are expected to be open for applications in the weeks ahead. All these certification courses will feature live sessions with highly experienced faculty from the IITs with an advanced, industry-oriented curriculum and hands-on learning with real-world projects. Moreover, the programs will also offer learners career support and equip them with the skill sets required to build their careers, according to a press release.

Speaking on the association and course launch, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning said, “We are thrilled to partner with IITs, India’s premier institutions, to impart the skillsets learners will need once they step out into the real world.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 06:36 PM IST