Imarticus Learning makes second acquisition; acquires game-based learning platform StratOnboard

Imarticus Learning, professional education firm, has announced it has acquired StratOnboard, a game-based learning platform. The acquisition has been executed via a combination of cash and equity for an undisclosed amount.

Through the acquisition, Imarticus Learning aims to bring in differentiators in the form of epistemic games – the future of learning. As its second acquisition, StratOnboard is a strategic fit to Imarticus Learning’s overall ecosystem and aligns with its multiple business segments, including Enterprise, Academic, Retail, and Consumer. The firm has more such acquisitions planned with a set amount earmarked for the same this year, it said in a press statement.

The Stratonboard products simulate business environments, builds social and peer learning, builds completive elements, and capture realistic business constraints to help learners discover, experiment and explore business decisions. Their solutions are carefully crafted, validated by research and outcome driven. Their existing products range from onboarding solutions, micro simulations, game based learning and strong AI driven assessments to gauge leaners proficiencies and skills set.

With future-proof learning pedagogy, StratOnboard’s game-based learning will have wider implications, like facilitating learning at a large scale with strong retention and engagement amongst the learners. Imarticus Learning will acquire the IP and patents to StratOnboard’s existing products and build on newer products and solutions for the industry at large.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, said, “StratOnboard’s unique solutions will allow them to experience the future of learning through applied learning games. Besides, learners will also be able to experience real business challenges and learn to make decisions in the real world. StratOnboard will bolster our offerings and allow learners to hone their decision-making, problem-solving, and analytical skillsets, amongst others.”

Sandeep Rambhatla, Founder of StratOnboard, said, "StratOnboard has developed a one-of-a-kind solution that provides learners with technology-enabled stimulatory solutions and evidence-based assessment frameworks that construct skill profiles through analytics.”



Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:55 PM IST