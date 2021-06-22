Imarticus Learning launches online BBA program in banking, finance with JAIN

Imarticus Learning, professional education firm, has launched a BBA program in banking and finance. The course has been designed in association with the JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to provide students with practical applications knowledge of modern finance solutions through an extensive tech-enabled curriculum.

The UGC-recognized program will include first-hand training on critical finance aspects, covering an array of topics like financial modeling, equity research, and fintech, using cutting-edge advancements such as API, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, AI, ML, RPA, IoT, and Big Data. Breaking free from the traditional rote-learning approach, this course will provide students with an integrative learning experience and empower them to apply skills learned during the program to solve complex real-world problems.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & MD, Imarticus Learning said, “We are certain that our partnership will help aspirants develop the right set of skills to excel in their respective domains and prepare for future jobs that will be purely driven by evolving technologies. We look forward to this collaboration and will continue to roll out more new courses in the coming months.”

Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said. “Our association with EdTech players like Imarticus Learning will help us expand our reach to students and extend our services to them, thereby keeping them in sync with the evolving career paths and needs of the future job industry.”