Imarticus Learning collaborates with Euronext Group

In a bid to strengthen its leadership sphere, Imarticus Learning, professional education firm, announced its collaboration with Academy, a part of Euronext Group, a pan-European financial market infrastructure.

Imarticus Learning’s CIBOP program is specifically designed for learners planning to pursue careers in Financial Operations, Treasury, and Clearing divisions in an Investment Bank. The course helps learners gain detailed knowledge of the trade lifecycle across product lines and regions, it said in a statement.

In this context, the strategic alliance with Euronext Group aims to equip new-age learners with essential skills and knowledge about the investment banking operations industry. The idea is to prepare them for real-world situations where they can anticipate challenges, and develop and implement strategies, gaining an edge above their contemporaries in the banking and investment ecosystem.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning says, “The latest collaboration is also in perfect synchronization with the vision to provide best-in-class education to all learners, irrespective of their geographical or other backgrounds. We are looking for a long and fruitful collaboration with Euronext Group.”

Daniela Biagi, Head of Academy – Euronext Group says, “Subjects related to capital markets growth, banking practices, asset and risk management, corporate finance, investor relations, corporate governance, and ESG are our USP. Similarly, Imarticus Learning is outstanding in offering best-in-class programs with conceptual and practical know-how. Together, we’ll offer learning opportunities to learners so that they can harness the power of adequate and advanced learning to boost their career growth.”

Imarticus Learning also has a new digital marketing program, a full-stack development program, and a banking and finance program in the pipeline. The platform has also partnered with several leading institutions and corporations and intends to pursue long-term, mutually beneficial, and productive partnerships.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:50 PM IST