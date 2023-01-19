I'm on visa, have limited time to find a new job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker | LinkedIn @Harshita Jhavar

As Microsoft begins job cuts, affected employees have started looking for new jobs on LinkedIn, and among those impacted is an Indian-origin worker in the US who says "she is on visa and have limited time".

Harshita Jhavar, a data and applied scientist at Microsoft, who spent four years in the company in Washington, writes in her LinkedIn post, "I am affected by the layoffs at Microsoft today. Many teams from the hardware side fell on the chopping block within Microsoft".

"I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position," she added.

The Indian-origin worker is looking for new opportunities in the domain of Data Science and ML Engineering to align her career, visa status, and family responsibilities.

Jhavar concluded her LinkedIn post by saying, "Please help me find a suitable position to connect with a team where I can have a relevant role to play. I will be persistent until I crack my next move".

The layoffs, which would effect 5% of Microsoft's workforce, would be finished by the end of March, according to a note from Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to staff. Notifications would start on Wednesday.

Approximately 10,000 jobs will be affected by this wave of layoffs at Microsoft, which now has over 2,20,000 employees.

With inputs from Agencies.

