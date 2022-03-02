Ilker Ayci explains why he refused Air India CEO job: Report

Turkey's Ilker Ayci said on Tuesday he will not take on the role of chief executive of Tata Group's Air India, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.

Ayci said in a statement that in a recent meeting with Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran he declined to take the post after reading about attempts "to colour my appointment with undesirable colours" in some sections of the Indian media, Reuters said.

"As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo ... I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," Ayci said.

Tata last month (on February 14) announced Ayci's appointment as CEO of previously state-run Air India after taking over the debt-laden airline in January in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal.

But last week, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of BJP, called on the government to block Ayci's appointment citing his previous political links in Turkey, which has strained relations with New Delhi.

Ayci was approved by the Air India Board in its meeting which was attended by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee. Chandrasekaran described Ayci as an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. He said: “We are delighted to welcome Iliker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India.”

Ayci, a former chairman of Turkish Airlines, was an adviser in 1994 to Tayyip Erdogan when the Turkish president was mayor of Istanbul.

(With Reuters inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:01 PM IST