Former Turkish Airlines head Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO role

Turkey's Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India, a Tata spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India, Reuters said.

Ayci was appointed last month to lead the debt-laden airlines by the Tata group.

Ayci said in a statement seen by Bloomberg: “I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position.."

His appointment was opposed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch. “It would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative," he said in a letter, according to Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Tatas, which recently took over debt-laden Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal, confirmed the development, without sharing further details, Reuters said.

Calls to Ayci went unanswered, Reuters said.

RSS-affiliate SJM opposes Ayci's appointment

On February 26, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India "keeping in view national security", according to a PTI report.

SJM's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said the government is "already sensitive" to the issue and has taken up the matter "very seriously".

"We feel that government should not give its permission (to Ayci's appointment) keeping in view national security. I think the government is already sensitive to the issue and has taken up the matter very seriously. I don't think the government will approve it," he told PTI.

When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan reiterated that it's a matter of national security.

"After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships."

Tatas announce appointment of Ayci

On February 14, Tata Sons announced the appointment of Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

Announcing his appointment, it said in a statement that Ayci will assume his new responsibilities on or before April 1.

The statement also added that Ayci's appointment to the new position is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

At that time, Ayci while accepting the position said he is "delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group".

He was expected to take the charge on or before April 1.

Ayci (51) until recently was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and was also on its Board of Directors prior to that.

The Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) "scrupulously" carries out a thorough background check of all foreign nationals when they are appointed in the key positions of any Indian company.

It will be the same process for the newly appointed CEO and MD of the Air India as well, official sources said.

Since, Ayci is a Turkish national, the MHA is expected to take help from the external intelligence agency, R&AW, for his background check.

Ayci was an advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when the latter was mayor of Istanbul, from 1994 to 1998.

He also served the Turkish Airlines as its chairman from 2015 to 2022 and was credited with turning the airline around.

(With inputs from Reuters, agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:09 PM IST