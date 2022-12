File/ Representative image

According to an exchange filing, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has sold 99.99 per cent shares in its subsidiary Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Limited, to Roadster Infra Investment Trust.

It has also transferred receivables worth more than Rs 380 crore to the firm, through Axis Trustee Services. With this HREL is no longer a subsidiary of IL&FS.