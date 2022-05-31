IIT Kanpur’s rapid soil testing device Bhu-Parikshak launched

The device is based on Near Infrared Spectroscopy technology that provides real-time soil analysis reports on smartphones with an embedded mobile application named Bhu-Parikshak available on Google Play Store. /Soil-testing device, Bhu-Parikshak | IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur developed rapid soil-testing device, Bhu-Parikshak, that came out last year has been launched as a product in the market. The device developed by a team led by Prof Jayant Kumar Singh from the Department of Chemical Engineering, and consisting Pallav Prince, Ashar Ahmad, Yashasvi Khemani and Mohd. Aamir Khan, is licensed to an agritech company, AgroNxt Services.

The product has now been made ready for use by general public, and has been launched in the market on May 26, 2022.

The team claims this device is capable of detecting soil health in 90 seconds through an embedded mobile application. It would assist individual farmers in obtaining soil health parameters of agricultural fields with recommended dose of fertilizers without having to go to a laboratory. The device is based on Near Infrared Spectroscopy technology that provides real-time soil analysis reports on smartphones with an embedded mobile application named Bhu-Parikshak available on Google Play Store, it said.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “Our primary objective with the Bhu-Parikshak device is to offer our farmers relief in terms of testing the health of their soil. This is a task that is usually very tedious for them as they have to rely on laboratories far away from home.”

The product launch ceremony commenced with first showcasing the Bhu- Parikshak device, followed by an open round of discussion with the panelists. Live demonstration of the soil testing device was done during the event, by instantly detecting six important soil parameters namely - Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, Organic Carbon, Clay contents and cation ion exchange capacity, with the use of only 5 grams of dry soil sample. Soil health report was also generated, which can be easily accessed on the Bhu Parikshak mobile application with unique ID.

To enhance the availability of Bhu-Parikshak to wider markets, AgroNxt signed an MOU with Nova Agritech Limited and Nutrikosh India Private Limited. Rajat Vardhan, Director and Founder of AgroNxt, added that he is looking forward to the expansion of its reach across the country.

AgroNxt, an incubatee at SIIC, IIT Kanpur, has been engaged in providing a platform for catering the products and services to the Indian farmers, and this would be a major landmark to integrate real-time soil detection feature through a Bluetooth-enabled device on a mobile app.