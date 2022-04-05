IIT Kanpur receives Rs 100 cr contribution from IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal

IIT Kanpur and its alumnus Rakesh Gangwal (Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines) have inked an agreement to work together for establishing the School of Medical Sciences and Technology on the IIT Kanpur campus.

Gangwal signed an agreement with IIT Kanpur on April 4, 2022 to support the ambitious project. Under this agreement, Gangwal will be donating Rs 100 crores to support the establishment of the school.

This School is envisioned in line with IIT Kanpur’s endeavor to bring about a paradigm shift by merging medical research and technological innovations in the country. It is expected to build academic and research leadership in the clinical research and MedTech domains.

IIT Kanpur will converge its technology and innovation competencies with medical sciences to catapult the institute into the league of global institutions. This will be achieved through the Centers of Excellence (CoE) on futuristic medicine and a Super-specialty Hospital, according to a press statement.

The agreement was signed between Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, and Rakesh Gangwal, in the presence of representatives from both the sides and other invitees. The proposed School will be named as “Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology”. Gangwal will also be joining the advisory Board of the School.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said, “The proposed medical school will play an important role in driving IIT Kanpur’s innovations in medical research and technology and catapult India into to the global league of institutions that are converging medical sciences and technology to benefit humankind.”

Rakesh Gangwal said, “It is a privilege to be associated with such a noble endeavor with my alma mater. I am proud to see the institution that has produced thousands of leaders across various sectors, is now paving the way in the healthcare sector. More than ever, healthcare is intertwined with technological advances and this School will accelerate innovation in healthcare.”

The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology will be completed in two phases. Phase I of the project will include setting up a 500-bed Super-Specialty Hospital, Academic Block, Residential/Hostel, and Service Block with a total built-up area of approximately 8,10,000 sq ft.

Phase I will also include setting up Centers of Excellence (CoE) for pursuing R&D activities in futuristic medicine. This phase is tentatively planned to be completed over the next 3-5 years.

The Phase II of the project will see the hospital capacity grow to 1000 beds, expansion in clinical departments/centers, research areas, the inclusion of paramedical disciplines, alternative medicine, hospital management, sports medicine, and public health programs. The Phase II is planned to be completed over a period of 7-10 years.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:16 AM IST