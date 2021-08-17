IIT Kanpur incubator crosses 100 startups mark with combined valuation over $1 bn

Advertisement

IIT Kanpur instituted incubation centre has crossed the 100 startups-mark with a combined valuation of $1 billion significantly contributing to the mushrooming startup ecosystem of the country to address unmet consumer desires.

The IIT-K initiative to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by converting ideas into products is spearheaded by Foundation for Research & Innovation in Science & Technology (FIRST), a Section-8 company, supported by the institute. FIRST was registered in 2018 as an offspring of the Technology Business Incubator of IIT Kanpur popularly known by its brand name, Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC).

The IIT K mission has helped foster next-generation innovations and merging profit with purpose. The incubator is supported by a vibrant, dynamic IIT Kanpur ecosystem that has inspired entrepreneurs to achieve excellence in product innovation at par with global standards.

Congratulating the leadership for the sustained efforts, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, commented, "SIIC has compounded IIT Kanpur's efforts towards establishing a unique incubation ecosystem with a vision to contribute to the nation's growth. Every incubated company is welcome to harness IIT Kanpur's infrastructure. We are proud of SIIC for taking entrepreneurship to the hinterlands of India and creating a legacy of innovation."

Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor-in-Charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, added, "We look forward to supporting more promising technologies that put quality at the helm of innovation."

Currently, SIIC is home to more than 100 companies across multidisciplinary domains of healthcare, agritech, cleantech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and waste to value. Historically, more than 50 percent of SIIC incubates have remained active and sustainable for more than five years since the incorporation of the companies. At present, over 37 percent of SIIC incubated companies are in the revenue-making stage.

Dr Nikhil Agarwal, the CEO, FIRST commented, “Our companies have solved nation’s pertinent challenges through technology. When the first wave of COVID-19 arrived, Noccarc stepped up and developed a ventilator in 90 days. That victory galvanized our belief to overcome formidable odds. This year, we partnered with MSME manufacturers and set up oxygen plants pan India under the Mission Bharat O2. With these initiatives, we are moving a step ahead in our vision of making India an indigenously supported, state-of-the-art manufacturing hub.”

I

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 06:20 PM IST