IIT Alumni Council's mobile vaccination labs to facilitate concurrent clinical trials

IIT Alumni Council announces mobile vaccination labs to facilitate concurrent clinical trials, vaccine upgrades, vaccination, pre and post vaccination feedback.

“IIT Alumni Council has decided to help re-invent the clinical trial and vaccination process. This will help reduce timelines inherent in the sequential process of virus characterisation, vaccine development, clinical trials, mass vaccination and post vaccination feedback. Digital wearables and a secure community portal will create instantaneous feedback and facilitate real time research. The vaccine will be first made available to IIT Alumni and their families. Once process is perfected, it will be made available globally,” said Ravi Sharma, President of the IIT Alumni Council.

On May 1, 2020, India’s first COVID-19 testing bus was flagged off. This IIT Alumni Council initiative was powered by Krsnaa Diagnostics, a diagnostics company which was the market leader in tele-radiology.

Krsnaa used remote doctors and AI to facilitate speed diagnosis and patient isolation in high risk clusters of Mumbai and Pune.